Planned Or Unexpected? Alligator Attacks Man As He Calmly Swims, Video Divides Internet

In a video that has emerged online a man can be seen chilling next to two alligators, floating in water. However, soon his adventure is overturned as one of the alligators tries to attack him by biting him. Uploaded on Twitter account, ‘@TheoShantonas’, the video showing the terrifying incident has been captioned as ‘Just a taste..’.

The 9 seconds short video begins with a man comfortably chilling right next to two alligators, swimming in water. While one is a little far, another alligator is just beside the man. The man is smiling until the reptile approaches him and tries to bite him on his arm. Soon the smile turns into fear and the man emerges out of water, completely unhurt but in deep shock.

Uploaded on October 13, the video has managed to gather 1 Million views. 2.1k people have liked the video, with tweeples sharing it eith their own caption. Making a hilarious remark, one Twitter user wrote, "And then Billy Bob realized that Gator therapy wouldn't be as much of a success as dolphin therapy". Another Twitter user wrote, "Crazy man. That crocodile wasn't hungry or it's a trained one. You know if it wanted to eat that man how it would lock on his arm and spin him to the unknown amd torn him to pieces". Terming the man's action as stupid, another user wrote, "You know his buddies had the chance to rid the world of such stupidity...Jus sayin".

It kind of looks like the guy lazily kicked the gator to the left so he was probably just defending his buddy. — KLM (@KLM575757) October 14, 2020

Just a taste test https://t.co/r3CQHYMpVD — Justin Olague (@2Smooth727) October 14, 2020

Nope. Was not a well thought out plan. https://t.co/ZAHR6CTT9o — Jessie McClure (@JessieM28393777) October 14, 2020

