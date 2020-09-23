Chester The Alligator Loves To Smash Watermelons; Netizens Say He Is A 'sloppy Eater'

A fascinating video of Chester the Alligator from Orlando has lately been going viral across social media platforms. The video showcases Chester smashing a juicy watermelon in a single smack with its powerful jaws and sharp teeth. The video is being actively shared online, as it has been leaving quite a few people amused and mesmerized at the same time.

Chester the Alligator goes viral

A fun video of an alligator named Chester has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a man is seen petting an alligator who is patiently waiting for a watermelon to be thrown towards him. Chester is seen getting ready with wide-open jaws as the caretaker puts forward a huge watermelon for the alligator to smash. The reptile is quick to get hold of the massive fruit and crush it into pieces delightfully, with the help of its strong and sturdy jaws.

The video was posted by the official Instagram handle of Gatorland, which an amusement park in Orlando with the biggest alligators in town. They keep their followers entertained with fascinating content related to alligators, who have an interesting body language and behaviour.

The video was posted with a tagline that read, “Chester vs watermelon”. The caption of the post encouraged people to share the video with friends who love watermelon just the way Chester does. They also added the song Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles, to give the video a quirky effect. Have a look at the video on Gatorland Orlando’s Instagram handle here.

The video is being excessively shared by the fans as they love to see such a violent and frightening reptile get quirky with a piece of fruit. People have been dropping various comments on the video giving it a humorous twist of their own. A few fans have jokingly mentioned that even with all the energy, Chester did not get any of the watermelon pieces in its mouth.

One of the followers has called Chester a ‘sloppy eater’ while another believes he is a ‘cutie’ in every sense. Have a look at a few of the comments on Chester the Alligator here.

