Alligator Tries To Eat Turtle, Netizens Amazed To See Unexpected Twist | Watch

A video featuring a turtle and an alligator has taken the internet by storm and for all the right reasons. Shared by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Naveed Trumboo on Twitter, the clip shows an alligator trying to attack a turtle. While the reptile looks hungry and sees the turtle as his potential lunch, his meal plans, however, don’t go exactly as planned.

The 18-second-video starts with the turtle already inside the alligator’s mouth. However, with the hard, smooth and spherical shell, the turtle can then be seen slipping out of his predator’s mouth. The alligator tries again to munch of his lunch, but around the third slip, the turtle simply hops in a very slow pace and escapes the alligator's mouth and stomach.

Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don't let them. -Unknown pic.twitter.com/NePsZm5REq — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 15, 2020

The video was initially shared around three years back. It was shot in a backyard in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, US. The clip has yet again gone viral on the microblogging platform, garnering over 35,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes.

Netizens amazed

As netizens were amazed to see the climax of the video, one internet user wrote, “I like how the alligator just stops and thinks about his life choices”. Another added, “Now that turtle has something to tell his grandkids in the future”. “This gives new meaning to 'Staring into the Jaws of Death’,” added third. A user also called turtle's escape ‘great survivor skills’.

Taking the jaw strength of croc into account, it is fantastic that the tortoise got away. Must have a very hard shell. — Anurag Bashisth (@Aka14Anurag) September 15, 2020

No wonder tortoises live well over 100 years — Sukant Vatsa IRS (@SukantVatsa) September 15, 2020

Poor Crocodile 🐊 is not Using VICCO TOOTHPASTE!!

Otherwise.... Scenario would hv been different 😁 pic.twitter.com/B7sH7a21Mx — आत्मनिर्भर (@Aatma__Nirbhar) September 15, 2020

So cute poor guy was save from the mouth of the Crocodile..Thank god — Succorine Pereira (@SuccorineP) September 16, 2020

A rare moment to capture — Soumesh Dash (@Infinity_my_aim) September 15, 2020

Sorry Croc bro 🐊Its a lil hard to eat me🐢... — Diya40 (@Diya401) September 17, 2020

