Alligators Engage In A Battle Outside Woman's Home In Florida; Watch

A harrowing video of two alligators, each around 7 feet in length, having a neck to neck at the front door of a home in Florida has staggered the internet. Shared on Facebook, the footage was shot by home dweller Susan Geshel, who was awoken by uncanny noise at 6:45am to walk on two mammoth gators fighting outside her Pelican Preserve home in Fort Meyers. The clip of the standoff pursued between the two creatures has left the internet users astounded as they said that the woman had “quite a wakeup call” early morning.

The footage, which has amassed over 40,000 views, shows two large alligators fighting against each other as one attacks with its jaw pinning the other one’s snout to the glass window and door. Further, the gigantic creature, not giving up, clamps its jaws in the midsection of the other in further provocation as the tussle at the front door for a few minutes as Geshel shot the incident through the window. After over 20 minutes of disagreement, the two creatures exited the spot into the lush green garden.

“This is our reminder to stay vigilant,” wrote a commenter. “Did this happen on Trieste Dr.?” enquired one other user, to which Geshel replied, “Yes!! I video the scene from the sidelight window of the front door, and after the fight, one big alligator went to Fred and Kathleen’s front door then into the pond.” “Tell Ben let’s get the kayaks out! Friendly little creatures eh?” joked the third.

Alligators battle on Golf Course

In one other similar incident, a pair of alligators were caught in a brawl that went on for two hours on the 18th hole of a golf course in South Carolina. The ferocious reptiles were locked in a fierce battle as golfer Matthew Proffitt shot on camera and several other players watched at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville. The giant creatures using their powerful jaws and claws to overpower each other and chomping on one another’s arm in the aggressive standoff. While posting the clip on its Facebook page, the club at the Hilton Head Lakes warned golfers to keep their eyes out for the wildlife. One of the players, Matthew Proffitt, was quoted saying that it was the first time he had seen two alligators fighting.

