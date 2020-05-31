Cat Threatens Owner With Eyes In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'it's Fed Up'

A hilarious video of a cat vocalizing its annoyance with a deadpan gaze at its owner for interrupting its yawning has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared on Facebook by the Veterinary and Rehabilitation Center of Cape Elizabeth, the clip was captioned,” Day 8 of quarantine is going very well. I feel totally sane.” Titled as “Make this noise whenever your pet yawns” the footage shows a Scottish Fold sending signals of warning to its owner for disturbing the peace with its catty eyes.

Originally posted by the user named Savannah Meyers, the video garnered over 200.8k likes and over 900 reactions as users were amused at the feline’s glare “like the never beast from tinker bell.” The grey coated feline could be seen relishing just another day of the usual home confinement, licking itself, rolling and stretching its pawing, yawning carelessly when suddenly it is perturbed by the strange sound. The cat halts briefly to concentrate on the source and realizes that its human has invaded its space. It then freezes in anguish and gives “the look” to its owner, conveying the feelings through eyes.

Netizens discuss cat's reaction

“Those were the eyes of murder,” wrote a user jokingly. “He looked at you at the end was like bruh you wanna do that again,” wrote the second. “Did this with my guinea pig and he started angrily staring at me,” wrote the third. Another user pointed out that the eyes, in the end, said pretty much everything. “His/her face at the end be like “Why? Just why?” wrote one other. “This made my day 100000% better,” wrote one making a laughter emoji.

