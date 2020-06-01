France: Photographer Develops 120-year-old Pictures, Process Leaves Netizens Amazed

A photographer from Paris recently used the advances in photography and filmmaking equipment to develop two 120-year-old pictures in a bid to reconnect with his family’s past. Mathieu Stern, a content creator, took to YouTube and posted a six-minute-long video to share the details of the process. The title of the post read, ”Developing 120-year-old photos found in a time capsule’.

In the video, one can see Stern opening a time capsule left by his ancestors in their old family home. The tiny wooden box, from where Stern found the pictures, contained some precious possessions of a little girl from the 1900s. Inside the well-preserved box, stern also found a few paper-cuts and a coin.

Stern then uses his technical knowledge and professional skills to develop the two 12-year-old glass plate negatives using Cyanotype, which is one of the oldest ways to make photography prints. The whole process of developing the photos has left netizens with mixed emotions. The video clip has left the viewers amazed.

The caption read, “I Found some glass plate negatives inside a 120-year-old time capsule. So I decided to develop the images using the Cyanotype Process. Someone in my family told me about a possible time capsule in our old family house, after investigation I found a box dating from around 1900 judging by the objects and the technic of the photos found inside. I then decided to develop them using one of the oldest ways to make photography prints: Cyanotype”.

Netizens amazed to see the process

Since being shared, the artistic video has been viewed more than eight lakh times. With nearly 23,000 likes, hundreds of YouTube users were even amazed to see the process. While one internet user wrote, “I just imagined the little girl, her best friend the kitty, the kitten, and her doggy watching you develop the photos from heaven together with big smiles!,” others said, “nothing changed in 120 years... People just love to take pictures of their cats”. “I don’t understand why I got so emotional watching this. It’s so beautiful,” added another.

