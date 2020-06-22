Amazon Prime Shares 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme Featuring Begum, Netizens Call Her 'savage'

As the recently released comedy film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ has created a buzz, Amazon Prime recently took to Instagram to share a meme featuring ‘Badshah Begum’. Fatto Begum or Fatima Begum is the highlight of the movie and the meme shared on June 22 captures the true essence of the dynamic character played by the 88-year-old actor Farrukh Jafar.

In the meme, one can see the image divided into four parts with each section capturing a different still from the film. From ‘savage’ to ‘boujee’, begum, who is the owner of the haveli, surely is the ‘Badshah’ in the movie. The photo shared by Amazon Prime shows the different scenes with captions inspired by the lyrics of Megan Thee Stallion’s recent track ‘Savage’.

Netizens call her ‘savage begum’

Since shared, the Instagram users couldn’t agree more as the song truly describes Begum’s strong, multi-layered character. With over 20,000 likes and several comments, while some netizens praised Jafar’s acting, others said, “She's sassy and she knows it”. One internet user said, “Begum was the best character in this movie”. Another added, “Begum jaisa koi Hard-ich nai hai”.

