'My Instagram Account Hacked', Shares 'Gulabo Sitabo' Director Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Saturday said that his Instagram account has been hacked. The "Gulabo Sitabo" director took to Twitter to share the news. "My instagram account hacked," Sircar wrote while tagging the photo-video sharing platform's public relations team. The director's post was shared by producer Ashoke Pandit, who tagged Maharashtra Cyber Cell and Mumbai Police in his tweet.

Sircar's Instagram page currently reads the message, "Restricted profile. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile." On the work front, the director's last film was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo". The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 to positive reviews. His next film is "Sardar Udham Singh" with Vicky Kaushal playing the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Fan calls 'Gulabo Sitabo' a 'bit meh, a bit flat'; director Shoojit Sircar reacts

About Gulabo Sitabo

The Gulabo Sitabo storyline, does a great job in portraying the Indian society in not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

Amul celebrates Big B-Ayushmann's 'Gulabo Sitabo'; director Shoojit Sircar reacts

Gulabo Sitabo Plot

The film follows the feud between Mirza, who is the husband of the owner of Fatima Mahal Haveli and Baankey, who is his long term tenant. The petty bickering between the characters continue, until one day when Baankey accidentally knocks down a wall of Haveli’s toilet. This act pushes Mirza off the edge and his fury comes spewing out on Baankey. When they take the matter to the police station, a government office employee overhears the conversation of their fight and becomes interested in the archaeological Haveli. Alongside the inspector, even a greedy local lawyer gets involved in the rat race for the Haveli.

