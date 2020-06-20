Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Specially Abled Artist For 'Gulabo Sitabo' Fan-art; See Pic

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is well-known for his love of art. The veteran actor often shares photos of art made by his fans. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo of one of his fans, who is specially-abled. The Bollywood legend was truly impressed by the young fan's artistic skills. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the fan drew fan art, not with his arms, but with his feet.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fan for his amazing Gulabo Sitabo fan art

Also Read | 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Chants Abhay Deol, Recalls Overt Demotion At 'Familyfareawards'

Above is the image that was recently shared online by Amitabh Bachchan. The image showcased the specially-abled artist drawing Amitabh's character from Gulabo Sitabo. In the caption for the picture, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that the artist's name was Aayush. Amitabh revealed that Aayush was specially-abled and could not use his hands, so, he drew art with his feet instead.

Amitabh Bachchan further added that it was a privilege to meet Aayush at home and witness his work. Amitabh also praised Aayush for his superior "talents" and thanked the young artist for gifting him with Gulabo Sitabo fan art. Amitabh Bachchan's fans were also impressed by Aayush's brilliant fan art, that he drew with his feet. Here are some fans who were amazed by the specially-abled fan's amazing talent.

Also Read | 'You Were Sushant's...': Sandip Ssingh Reveals As He Shares Heartfelt Note For Ankita

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo receives positive reviews from fans & critics

Gulabo Sitabo was Amitabh Bachchan's latest film that released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The movie was initially set to release in theatres but was later delayed and released on digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedy-drama film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles as two warring men. Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Farrukh Jaffar played prominent supporting roles.

Also Read | Boycott China: Paresh Rawal Has Message For E-commerce Sites, South Stars Go Off TikTok

Gulabo Sitabo was directed by Shoojit Sircar and was written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The movie was co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo received mostly positive reviews from professional critics. Fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana adored the film and praised it for its brilliant comedy and acting.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Remembers Dad Mansoor AK Pataudi, Rejoices In Kunal & Inaaya's Bond; Watch

[Promo from Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.