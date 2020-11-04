Amul Congratulates New Zealand's First Indian-origin Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan

As Priyanca Radhakrishnan became New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin Minister, Amul congratulated the leader in its quintessential utterly butterly topical. While taking to Instagram, the dairy brand released a graphic featuring Radhakrishnan and its signature mascot. "Immigrant achievement," spelt out the text written atop the image.

The caption of the post read, "First-generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first-ever Indian origin minister!"

READ: Amul Commemorates 'original James Bond' Sean Connery With A Monochromatic Topical

Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion, and Ethnic Communities on November 2 after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden unveiled what she called an "incredibly diverse" cabinet. Additionally, Radhakrishnan has also become the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

The 41-year-old lawmaker was born in India but moved to Singapore for studies and later migrated to New Zealand for further education. It was there, that she started advocating for victims of domestic violence, migrants and those downtrodden. In September 2017, she first got elected as a Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party. Later, In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.

READ: Amul Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His 78th Birthday With A Special Video; Watch Here

Jacinda Arden unveils cabinet

According to New Zealand’s multi-platform news service Newshub, Ardern has appointed a ministerial lineup of several MPs for the first time in the parliament. New Zealand’s leader appointed a Christchurch local and member of Labour Party as Minister of Energy and Resources, and housing and a former teacher Kelvin Geoffrey Davis as Minister for Education and Children.

Jacinda Ardern formed the first single-party government since 1996 with an absolute majority of seats under the country’s MMP system due to her landslide election victory. Meanwhile, she told reporters in Wellington that the next three years will be very challenging for her government, Newshub sources confirmed. She accredited these challenges for New Zealand to the global outlook worsening and the ongoing effect of COVID-19.

(Image: Amul/Instagram)

READ: 'I'm Snacking': Amul Gives Delicious Twist To Kamala Harris' Comeback During VP Debate

READ: Amul To Invest Rs.1,500 Cr In Two Years To Set Up Dairy Plants & Launch New Businesses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.