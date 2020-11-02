Amul Commemorates 'original James Bond' Sean Connery With A Monochromatic Topical

A day after the demise of the first James Bond actor Sean Connery, Amul paid tribute to the veteran actor in its quintessential utterly butterly topical. While taking to social media, the dairy brand shared the new cartoon featuring its signature mascot along with the late James Bond star in a monochromatic post. On November 1, Amul posted the topical, highlighting Connery’s finest work and his evergreen dialogue.

The doodle features Connery in the 007 avatar as he fires a shot out of the revolver. Amul’s mascot can also be seen standing at the back while holding a diamond. The image also features a huge diamond on the right of Connery, with the classic 007 logo.

The topical is a representation of Sean Connery’s most memorable portrayal of James Bond. Connery featured as the British secret service agent in seven films and inspired by the actor’s unforgettable line "the name’s Bond, James Bond" the text on the post read "Connery. Sean Connery (1930-2020)". While referring to the actor’s 1971 film, the tagline of the Amul tropical read "A diamond is forever".

‘One of the true greats of cinema’

The Scottish actor and producer died at the age of 90 on October 31. He was an audience favourite for over 40 years and one of the screen’s most reliable and distinctive leading men. Sean Connery won numerous awards and accolades during his extensive career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and two BAFTA awards.

Connery left behind an iconic filmography replete with cinematic gems. His successors in the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, along with several others from the industry have paid tribute to the first 007. Brosnan took to Instagram to commemorate the suave British Agent 007 who cast a long shadow of "cinematic splendour that will live on forever." Meanwhile, Daniel Craig in a statement said Connery "defined an era and a style" and will continue to be "one of the true greats of cinema." Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more, Craig added.

(Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

