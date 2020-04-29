Amul Lauds Web Based Apps For Connecting People With Their Family, Work During Lockdown

Indian dairy cooperative, Amul, has released a new doodle to laud the Web-based tools and apps that are making the lives easier for the people confined at homes during the coronavirus pandemic. In a new art that the company shared on its official handle across all platforms on social media, it can be seen thanking the services provided by the tools that have connected the family, friends, and loved ones during the era of social distancing.

The colourful tropical depicts 4 individuals having Amul butter while “covideo conferencing” as Amul wrote. The art also portrayed a punchline, “Make your taste buds zoom”. While the coronavirus cases in India have hit 31,332, the government extended the pan India lockdown earlier to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. This included orders to all companies to ask the employees to work from home. Hence, the remote work turned into the new norm, and video conferencing has become a necessary tool that has proved to be invaluable to the business and the people.

#Amul Topical: Web based tools and apps to stay connected with work, friends and family during lockdown! pic.twitter.com/Y2nptkxOXb — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 29, 2020

Video conferencing apps in demand

From virtual meetings to engaging webinars, a video conference has provided a catalyst for great ideas, expanded the reach for the people in times of social distancing, and help them achieve specific goals during the pandemic. Therefore, Amul took the initiative to thank the technology makers, without whom, it would not be possible to stay connected and work.

One of the leading market players, zoom, in a great gesture also offered services for free or at minimal cost to the enterprises and government organizations, according to reports. For instance, in March 2020, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Which is a California-based remote conferencing services company, announced the free access to video conferencing tools for 12 schools during the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, the company's coronavirus pandemic boosted the demand for Zoom's video conferencing apps that largely are helping people stay connected in tough times.

