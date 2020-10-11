The 'thrilling Saga' Of 'Hamish The Hamster' Has Left Netizens In Splits; Read

The curious saga of ‘Hamish the Hamster’ has left netizens in splits. Taking to Twitter, the parent of the Hamster, Tiger Webb, posted 3 images, describing the story. The mature male hamster had gone missing in the morning of September. However, later after 3 weeks he was found safe, but a little ‘undernourished’. What happens after that has left netizens amused as they say that this saga needs to be a ‘novel’.

Story of Hamish the Hamster

The first image is a poster that says ‘Have you seen Hamish?’. In the poster, the owner is describing what the hamster looks like and it says that he won’t respond to name, but loves pumpkin seeds. The next poster says that the Hamster has been found. ‘Hamish Found!’, reads the poster with an image of Hamish in his cage. As per the poster, the hamster was found having some ‘hamish time’ under the fridge in their house. The last and most interesting poster says, ‘Hamish- we need to talk..’. The poster reveals that when Hamish was on a three week vacation under the fridge Petunia, his fellow hamster, got pregnant and gave birth to four baby hamsters.

this has been a saga pic.twitter.com/RKUTBxxBij — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) October 7, 2020

Uploaded on October 7, the post has managed to gather 347.2K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the post with their own captions. Making a sarcastic remark, one Twitter user wrote, "in other news hamsters have better love lives than me". Another person wrote, "Am genuinely interested to find out what’s next".

This is so awesome. It gave me a needed laugh! 😂 https://t.co/nkssMTXFhM — Steven Baumann 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@StevenDJBaumann) October 9, 2020

I cackled so hard. https://t.co/PztuuEOdL6 — Eliza Not Pumpkin 🎃👻 (@TheOtherElizaYT) October 8, 2020

Brooo needs to pay that child support 🤣🤣 https://t.co/WzfZLyzOfH — Alexander Martinez (@Elijah_1218) October 8, 2020

it's the "my precious Petunia, who has never felt the warm embrace of another man" for me 😭💀💀💀💀 — self-loving burnt chicken nugget (@grrracita) October 7, 2020

Me reading how Hamish doing pic.twitter.com/rSP097jJDz — LInz Walaza (@SirChiefWalaza) October 7, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@tfswebb)

