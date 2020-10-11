1.5km Line For Karnataka Biryani Eatery Leaves Twitter Divided; But 'it's Too Delicious'

As state governments across the county allow the gradual reopening of restaurants and several eating joints, people are heading out of their homes to consume their favourite dishes. This can be seen in a video shared by news agency ANI from Hoskote in Karnataka. A massive line as long as 1.5 km can be seen as people queue up to buy Biryani at an eatery as early as 4 am in the morning.

'The food is too delicious'

"I came here at 4 am but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for biryani. The food is too delicious, it's worth the wait," the agency quoted a customer as saying. The owner of the eatery said, “We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No kind of preservative is put in our biryani. We serve more than thousands of kilograms of biryani in one day."

#WATCH Karnataka: People queue up at an eatery in Hoskote to buy biryani.



The eatery is located almost 25 km from the Bengaluru city centre and according to media reports, the restaurant is Anand Dum Biryani. The People in the queue can be seen wearing masks, but not the recommended, 'Do Gaj Ki Doori' (A distance of two yards).

Many of the netizens did not seem to be impressed with people standing in the queue for hours amid the pandemic while some asked that "do people value time?" Another Twitter user said, "Either they are giving Putin's vaccine free with the biryani. Or the whole of Bangalore has lost it." A third one asked, "Who has biryani in the morning?"

Netizens react:

Utter stupidity. Is this some cure or vaccine for COVID-19 that people are risking their lives for it. God forbid if someone at this place is infected, this place will turn out to be super spreader. — Anurag Dwivedi (@anudw) October 3, 2020

In those 2.5 hours, I would cook my family a delicious, home made, healthy biriyani and have a happy family meal. One who knows the value of time wouldn’t be standing here! — Shwetha (@ShwethaSriharsh) October 11, 2020

Indian people will not serious never for corona threat. Risking life as well as others. However pleased to hear good taste of Biriyani of this shop so people are in queue for 1.5 km. 😊😊 — Thakur Ajay Singh (@singhkajay1) October 4, 2020

Either they are giving putin's vaccine free with the biryani. Or the whole of bangalore has lost it. — Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) September 26, 2020

Who has Biryani in morning?????????? — Devvrat Mody (@DEVM84) October 11, 2020

