Hamster Shows 'how To Look Slim In 5 Seconds', Netizens Call It 'new Challenge'

Cute animal clips always tend to leave netizens heart warmed and recently IFS Officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a hilarious yet adorable video of a hamster. Shared on July 18, in the video, one can see a cute white and brown coloured hamster entering a plastic bottle which is cut open from one side. In the adorable video, the animal can be seen rolling in the bottle as well.

The short-five second-video starts with the hamster sniffing the bottle and then immediately entering it from the side which has been cut open by its pet parent. The little animal can then be seen rolling and pushing its way to the other end. The video ends with the hamster reaching the other end of the bottle and successfully popping its head out of it. Nanda, in the caption also joked and wrote that this is the way that one can look ‘slim in five seconds’.

How to look slim in five seconds only😎😎 pic.twitter.com/zUMc6BTEBA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 18, 2020

Netizens say ‘new challenge for challengers’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 3,800 times. With several retweets and comments, netizens couldn’t stop gushing about the adorable hamster. While one internet user wrote that the video is a way to look slim ‘just for five seconds’, others asked if the hamster was able to get out of the bottle without hurting itself. One user also added, “New challenge for challengers”.

Haha.. more like they fast forwarded the video to five seconds only.. 😅 — Ankita Saxena (@Ankita_2501) July 18, 2020

Bahar aagya hoga sir ye bina jakhmi hue? — Abhinav Kumar (@comfybuddha) July 18, 2020

😂😂 yes,, in 5 seconds..

And also for 5 seconds..😂😂 — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) July 18, 2020

