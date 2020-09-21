Amusing Video Shows Dancer Acing Dance Move On CYR Wheel

A video clip which features a man acing a dance move on CYR wheels has surfaced. Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, who goes by the name of ‘wassupakash’ on the platform, the short clip features him performing a dance move on a CYR wheel while continuously rotating. Shared earlier this week, the video has now been viewed by 614216 people, all of whom have been left awestruck.

The video starts by showing Singh, standing with the CYR wheel, a common apparatus used by dancers and acrobats across the globe. Soon the song What do you mean by Justin Beiber starts playing. Following which Singh bursts into his twirl and swirl move on his wheel. His composition and balance have left everybody awestruck. Not only has he racked up plaudits from his followers but also racked up comment from people who’ve rated him 10/10 for his performance.

'Saw it years ago'

Lauding him a user wrote, "Clearly we all did see this in India many times and first time a person dancing in ring appeared in India's got talent." while another added, " Saw this like 10 years ago but keep up!" Yet another added, "GREAT BOMBAY CIRCUS (just a joke)" "you are supb Bhai" read another comment.

Just a few days ago, Janvi Jindal, a 12-year-old from Chandigarh registered her name in the Indian Book of Records in two special categories- 'Marvellous feat to glide downstairs while skating' and 'Youngest to perform Bhangra on skates'. According to reports, her father taught her skating from YouTube and now she has become an expert. She won the National Skating Championship in 2019.

