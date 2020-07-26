Chandigarh: 12-year-old Makes It To Indian Book Of Records For Doing Bhangra On Skates

Dancing and skating are both amazing talents. But if you can do both the things at the same time, that is surprising. Janvi Jindal a 12-year-old from Chandigarh registered her name in the Indian Book of Records in two special categories- ‘Marvellous feat to glide downstairs while skating’ and ‘Youngest to perform Bhangra on skates’. According to reports, her father taught her skating from YouTube and now she has become an expert. She won the National Skating Championship in 2019.

Setting records all the way

Janvi was trained by a Punjabi choreographer. She began her training when she was eight years old. After learning dance, she started learning dancing while skating. Her family said that she is the first person in India who can slide downstairs while skating and performing Bhangra.

Janvi said, “I started my training at the age of eight, my father trained me with the help of Youtube. I am taking special training from a choreographer in order to learn dance moves while skating. I want to make records in the future. I feel proud after getting registered in the India Book of Records”.

Few days back, another record was set up by Tightrope walker, Freddy nock. The acrobat already has 22 world records and has added 3 more to his list. On June 23, at the Glacier 3000 Air Show, Freddy showcased three extraordinary performances which surprised all his audience. He added 3 new records to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Freddy performed tricks like the awesome threesome where he tight walked a distance of 40 metres on the steepest section of the Col du Pillon cable car in his favourite style, with his balance bar and no security. Acrobats like Sheila Nicolodi, Ramon Kathriner, and David Maillard were also a part of the show. All of them performed at different heights and altitudes. Their objective was to honour artists all across the world who are unable to perform amid the pandemic.

(Image Credit: ANI) (With inputs from ANI)