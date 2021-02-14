Anand Mahindra Reacts To PM Modi's 'Fleeting View' Of Ongoing India-England Test

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he caught a 'fleeting view' of the ongoing second Test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, February 14.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi had shared the image along with a caption that read, 'Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai'. The image must have been clicked while he was on a 3-hour visit to Chennai to lay the foundation stone of several important projects and to inaugurate other projects in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu.

'An unfair advantage in...'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Chairman of Mahindra Group jokingly wrote that PM Modi has an unfair advantage in being able to obtain a ringside seat while still maintaining more than adequate ‘social distance!’.

Haha. You Sir, have an unfair advantage in being able to obtain a ringside seat while still maintaining more than adequate ‘social distance!’ @narendramodi https://t.co/Dp9AsWL4dV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2021

READ: PM Modi Spots India-England Test Match From Chennai's Skies; Shares 'interesting' Picture

PM Narendra Modi had taken a helicopter to make it to the venue of the event and that is supposedly when the picture of the Chepauk Stadium might have been clicked.

READ: Sam Curran's Return To England Camp Delayed, To Miss Third Test Against India At Motera

India in the driver's seat

Ashwin's five-wicket haul, as well as vital contributions from other Indian bowlers, ensured that England were bundled out for a paltry total of 134 in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 329 as they enjoyed a mammoth lead of 195 runs.

Team India's scoreboard in the second innings reads 54/1 with opener Rohit Sharma (25*) and number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) in the middle after the end of the second day's play. The hosts now lead by 249 runs and will be looking to add more runs to their overnight score on Day 3 as the Chepauk wicket continues to deteriorate.

READ: R Ashwin Plays Mind-games As He Beautifully Sets Up Dan Lawrence On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.