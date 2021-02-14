R Ashwin Plays Mind-games As He Beautifully Sets Up Dan Lawrence On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his second successive five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test series against England as he finished with figures of 5/43 from his 23.5 overs at an economy of 1.80. However, it was his unique idea of dismissing Dan Lawrence that stood out the most on Day 2 of the second Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

R Ashwin sets up Dan Lawrence

This happened in the 18th over of England's first innings. On the final delivery of that over, R Ashwin had stopped before delivering the ball as he took some time to supposedly chalk out a plan with regards to what kind of delivery he wanted to bowl after which he proceeded to bowl.

The senior spinner kept it around the middle and off stump line as the number three batsman came forward and defended the ball. However, the ball spun, and at one point, it appeared as if it would beat Shubman Gill but he ended up taking a good catch by moving to his right at forward short-leg as Ashwin and the Indian players celebrated in delight.

Even the passionate cricket fans lauded Ravi Ashwin for his brilliant tactic that eventually earned him a prized scalp. Here are some of the reactions.

The mind-game from #Ashwin worked. - last ball before lunch. Pauses just when he was about to deliver and makes Lawrence wait more. All part of a well rounded spinners armoury. #INDvsENG — Mayank Dayal (@mayankd9) February 14, 2021

Masterful by Ashwin



Proper mind games. 👏👏 — Dennis Cornwall (@DennisCricket_) February 14, 2021

Got the man with the plan right here

Bringin swag with the man right here

Livin it up and spinnin it here

Yeah clap for me man right here!@ashwinravi99 #INDvENG #Ashwin

📷 Courtesy : BCCI pic.twitter.com/I2PQcKZMek — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) February 14, 2021

Almost 400 wickets and a wonderful cricketing brain .... yet @ashwinravi99 is perennially under the scanner.... make no mistake... not only is he India’s No.1 spinner, he is the best in the world too. — Ravi Subramanian (@subramanianravi) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, this is also the Tamil Nadu cricketer's 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

India in the driver's seat

Ashwin's five-wicket haul, as well as vital contributions from other Indian bowlers, ensured that England were bundled out for a paltry total of 134 in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 329 as they enjoyed a mammoth lead of 195 runs.

Team India's scoreboard in the second innings reads 54/1 with opener Rohit Sharma (25*) and number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) in the middle after the end of the second day's play. The hosts now lead by 249 runs and will be looking to add more runs to their overnight score on Day 3 as the Chepauk wicket continues to deteriorate.

