Sam Curran's Return To England Camp Delayed, To Miss Third Test Against India At Motera

England's young all-rounder Sam Curran has been rested for the third Test against India set to be played at the grand Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The junior Curran has been rested for the third Test of the 4-match series to avoid any bio-bubble fatigue. He was slated to travel to India along with Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood to complete their mandatory 6-day quarantine, however, Curran's arrival has now been delayed by a week.

“Sam’s been given a few extra days to recharge his batteries after a lot of cricket and time in a behind-closed-doors environment,” an England spokesman told Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has had a jam-packed schedule having played the home season for England and then in the UAE for the Chennai Super Kings. Owing to his tight schedule and the upcoming T20 World Cup in hindsight, Curran had been rested along with Bairstow and Wood, in view of ECB's rotation policy. However, Curran's absence might be a blow for England as they face India in the lone day/night affair of the series at Ahmedabad.

With the proceedings not going England's way in the second Test which is currently underway, the visitors eagerly anticipate the return of their top players considering that the finale spot of the World Test Championship is on the line. To reach Lord's for the WTC finale, England will have to win the Test series with either 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 result.

India dominate 2nd Test

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end. India now lead by 212 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on taking on the attack.

