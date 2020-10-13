Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Dogs Working Out; Calls One Of Them His Sunday 'role Model'

Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of two adorable dogs working out. While both the dogs are seen practising the same routine, their way of doing it is completely opposite. The business tycoon makes a remark by saying that on Sundays one of the dogs is his ‘role model’.

Hilarious video of dogs working out

The 10 seconds short video clip shows both the dogs working out on a treadmill. However, their way of exercising is completely distinct. While one can be seen constantly walking on the treadmill, the other pooch is being lazy and standing with one leg moving, giving us the message of ‘minimum effort and maximum gain’. Mahindra aptly captions the video as he wrote, “Pooch on the left: “Feel the burn! No pain, no gain!”.Pooch on the right: “Ok. 30 minute daily workout to keep my insurance premium low. Minimum effort, maximum gain. Box ticked”.

Pooch on the left: “Feel the burn! No pain, no gain!”

Pooch on the right: “Ok. 30 minute daily workout to keep my insurance premium low. Minimum effort, maximum gain. Box ticked.” On Sundays, the pooch on the right is my role model. pic.twitter.com/x6ngiIBgWZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2020

Uploaded on October 11, the video has managed to gather over 200K views. Amused by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. "The other dog is like me lazy ha ha ha", wrote one Twitter user being able to relate to the dog. Another person wrote, "Ha ha nice to see that even they care for their health. This happens when a person comes in influence of positive and innovative man like u. Everything becomes possible and doable".

Or in other words

Me working hard (on the left)

Few days back, Mahindra started an interesting caption competition on his Twitter handle. He uploaded an image of a monkey sitting on a dish antenna and asked his followers to come up with some captions for the image. In his caption, he wrote, “In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2 pm IST 11th October”.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra)

