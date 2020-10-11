Monkey Trend Floods Twitter; Anand Mahindra Takes Part By Starting A Caption Competition

An adorable video where a baby monkey can be seen clinging to a human has left the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter from an account that goes by the name Rupa, the video shows a baby monkey tightly holding a woman by her foot. The uploader of the video makes a remark by saying that the adorable monkey is seeking love and one should 'Love as much as you can'.

In the video, we see a car stopping by and a man coming out of it. The monkey quickly runs towards the man and holds him tightly. In the background, we can hear squeaky sounds. The man tries to get away from the monkey but the monkey is not happy to let him go as it starts crying loudly. In the end, the monkey can be seen sitting with the man in his car. Uploaded on October 10, the video has gathered more than 2k likes.

I can’t stop loving this baby ❤️This is such a cute adorable baby monkey !😍 who wouldn’t want to take this bundle of joy for a ride ?? Seeking so much love ❤️❤️ Love as much as you can ! pic.twitter.com/NdEmHlYQvb — Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) October 10, 2020

Caption competition

Similarly, on October 10, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle and started an interesting caption competition. He uploaded an image of a monkey sitting on a dish antenna and asked his followers to come up with some captions for the image. In his caption, he wrote, “In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2 pm IST 11th October”.

In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2pm IST 11th October pic.twitter.com/fv6qdcejOl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2020

On seeing the post, netizens bombarded the comment section. The post has managed to gather 18.1K likes. Here is a look at the few creative captions that the netizens suggested.

Oo yeah This is My Sofa Chair . — ashish (@ashish00543) October 10, 2020

"We are monkeys in front of the idiot Box" is my submission — N Shekar 🇮🇳 (@n_shekar) October 10, 2020

This monkey just remembering us the Gandhiji's best slogan "*see no evil,hear no evil, speak no evil*" but in the modern way!!!!! #caption pic.twitter.com/aKJfnNF5VT — Atharva (@Atharva36186137) October 10, 2020

Monkey got selected for 'planet of the apes' movie sequel, so doing practice. @anandmahindra https://t.co/hiRfQgeJTt — Prabhakar varala (@Prabhuvarala) October 10, 2020

