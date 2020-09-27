Anand Mahindra Reacts To 'brain-eating' Amoeba Found In Texas, Says 'time To Move To Mars'

Recently, residents of eight cities in Texas were alerted about a brain-eating amoeba that was found in water supplies in the southeastern part of the state. Following this, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday issued an advisory after water officials were told about 'naegleria fowleri', a brain-eating amoeba in the water supply, according to media reports. Reacting to this news, Mahindra & Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra jokingly said "Maybe it is indeed time to move to Mars" tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his tweet.

'And we thought COVID was bad news?'

"A ‘brain-eating’ amoeba? And we thought COVID was bad news? Maybe it is indeed time to move to Mars, @elonmusk", Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Netizens react to Mahindra's Tweet

Soon after Manhindra tweeted about shifting to mars, his tweet caught the attention of netizens and many hilarious reactions started to pour in. One of the user said "Sir Where will get our Xuv500 service there. Your service network is weak on Mars.''

"I believe Mahindra club offers beautiful place to visit than Mars, ''another user said. Another user wrote: "Oops I forgot my home key of Mars on earth, had to come back"

Sir Where will get our Xuv500 serviced there . Your service network is weak on Mars. — Ser Jamie Lanister (@jamie_ser) September 27, 2020

one day people will tweet like



"Oops I forgot my home key of Mars on earth, had to come back" #oneday — Bhargav Khakhkhar (@theonlybhargav) September 27, 2020

Aliens on Mars: Aao Beta Batate hain tumhe pic.twitter.com/sgfWcBuidy — pratXs (@prat___X) September 27, 2020

Eight cities in Texas receives advisories

The eight cities in Texas issued 'not to use water' advisories include Lake Jackson, Freeport, Brazoria, Angleton, Richwood, Clute, Oyster Creek, and Rosenburg. The Dow Chemical plant in Freeport and the Clemens and Wayne Scott Texas Department of Criminal Justice correction facilities also received the order not to consume the water. According to a Saturday statement, the commission has found that the water is safe in all of the locations except for Lake Jackson. The officials of Lake Jackson have issued a disaster declaration over the water contamination.

The first incident came to light on September 8, when Lake Jackson city officials were informed of a 6-year-old boy who was hospitalized with the amoeba. The Texas Department of Health Services later traced the infection to a water fountain splash pad the boy played in at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, according to media reports.

