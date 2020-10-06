Abhishek Bachchan Comes Up With An Intriguing Answer To Anand Mahindra's Puzzle

Abhishek Bachchan, like other celebs, has been quite active on social media amidst the lockdown. On Sunday, October 4th Anand Mahindra took to his twitter handle and shared a mind-boggling puzzle. While the Twitterati gave their answers, Abhishek Bachchan also came up with a response that garnered attention on social media. Check it out:

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Graceful Responses To 'jobless' Jibes, 'hash' Request From Trolls

Abhishek Bachchan's response to Anand Mahindra’s Puzzle

Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose... pic.twitter.com/bwbg4TnLa0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2020

The business tycoon shared this list of pills as he asked twitter users to choose what would they want to take if it came this easy. Mahindra himself said that choosing one would be easy but the choice of two is indeed tough. His post read – “Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose...” The tweet got over 6,600 likes and has some 5.3 responses as many twitter users shared their answers and explained why they chose the particular pills.

Also Read: Prachi Desai Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Defending Her Talent With His 'kind Words'

2,9 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 4, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan’s answer caught some major attention from fans on social media. Junior Bachchan chose pills 2 and 9 which ’let you master 3 skills’ and 'allow you to eat without gaining weight' respectively. Abhishek’s second choice also gave a laugh to his fans as most of them wished for that too. A lot of the responses on Abhishek’s tweet were in agreement with the actor as people said his choice was accurate and exactly what they would choose too. Some were also curious as to what will be the three skills that he would want to master. Some of them also further dropped their choices.

Which 3 skills would you like to master ?

Just curious — Aryaman verma (@verma_aryaman) October 6, 2020

Mine pills are same too 🤣😅 — Mallika Shah (@MallikaShah9) October 5, 2020

2 and 6 😊👍🏻 — Harish K Rajput (@harsac2) October 4, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows. He played the lead role of Avinash Sabharwal who is in search of his daughter who has been kidnapped. The show's story further reveals that his character suffers from multiple personality disorder, which developed because of the childhood traumas that he had faced. The show features Nithya Menon, Ivana Kaur, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles with a supporting cast of Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, and Plabita Borthakur.

Bachchan will be seen next in the crime thriller The Big Bull, which is based on the Harshad Mehta's stock scams between 1980-1990s. The movie is helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. The cast features Ileana D’cruz, Varun Sharma, and others and it will be released worldwide on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Courtesy: Anand Mahindra Twitter and Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan On Not Getting Films After 'Drona' Flopped: 'Nothing In Life Comes Easy'

Also Read: Netizen Asks Abhishek Bachchan If He Has 'hash'; Actor Replies Scathingly Amid NCB's Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.