Anand Mahindra's Message On Kellogg's Upma Meme Strikes A Chord With Netizens

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite famous for sharing entertaining, informative, witty as well as funny pictures and videos with his followers on social media. Continuing with the trend, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to Twitter on Sunday, September 19 to share a meme about Kellogg's, an American global food manufacturing firm, and how it evolved over the years since its inception in the Indian market. Kellogg's came to India more than a decade ago intending to change Indians' breakfast habits by introducing a variety of cereals, the most famous of which being Corn flakes. Realizing that such items do not appeal to Indian palates, the American company resorted to Upma, a desi breakfast. The viral meme shows Kellogg's Upma stacked on a shelf with the caption, "Kellogg’s came to India challenging that they will change the breakfast habits of all Indians. 10 years later, this happened."

Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures. Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions.’ pic.twitter.com/qnm64FyC4L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2021

Notably his post was quick to grab netizens' attention. As of now, it has garnered more than 12,000 likes as well as over 1,200 RTs and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of reactions from people. Reacting to the meme, one of the users wrote, "Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can't just paradrop and take over like hollywood movie [sic]." "People from West always come up with some colonization mindest but later on they do learn their lesson in India [sic]," wrote another. In reality, it is impossible for an Indian to leave "Ma ke hat ka khana" which his/her mother has been cooking for his/her entire childhood. We don't eat just food. We eat sentiments [sic]," expressed a third.

