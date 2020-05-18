Ants Facebook Group Has Over 1.7 Million People Pretending To Be Ants? Read Details

A Facebook group that goes by the name, 'A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony' has around 1.7 million people pretending to be ants. The Ants Facebook group's description goes by saying, 'In this group we are ants. We worship the Queen and do Ant stuff.'

Also Read: How To Create A Room On Facebook And How Can You Create One Yourself?

The members of the Facebook group strive to serve their 'queen'

The concept of the Ants Facebook group revolves around the fact that one has to share pictures and videos of being ants. The members of the Ants Facebook group reportedly strive and live to serve their fictional queen. The members of the Ants Facebook group are constantly on a mission to find their queen, food such as ice-creams, crumbles, and candies.

Also Read: How To Create Facebook Avatar? Step-by-step Procedure And Explanation Inside

The Ants Facebook group has all the members posting comments like, 'link', 'munch', 'lift' and other activities which mark the movement of ants. The creator of the group, Tyrese Childs revealed to a publication about the Facebook group which has managed to gain immense popularity amongst the social media users now. The creator said that at the beginning of March, the ant Facebook group had around 1 lakh members.

Also Read: Netizens Thank Mark Zuckerberg For Birthday Reminders As Facebook CEO Turns 36

Group has now gained around 1.7 million group members

However, the creator added that such was the popularity of the ant Facebook group that now has garnered over 1.7 million group members. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has rendered the ant Facebook group as to be so popular that the 20-year-old Child along with his team of college-age administrators who created the group has now established a set of rules and norms to keep the ant Facebook group stabilized. One of the most important rules of the ant Facebook group is being kind and courteous as well as refraining from any kind of hate speech, bullying, or talk over human politics.

being a part of the facebook ant colony is the only thing that gives me joy ✨🐜💕 — ice cream fan account (@megtftw) May 17, 2020

The members of the Ant colony Facebook group also have to address each other using their ant names. Creating one's ant name is also quite simple, one has to add the word, 'ant' in front of your name. The creator of the Ant colony Facebook group also revealed that they have so many pending posts and user requests that it has gone on to become a mammoth task for him.

The creator also said that during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are constantly searching for something to do and that they can only scroll so much on social media. Reportedly in one of the Ant colony Facebook group posts, a member has shared a picture of an ice-cream with ants crawling on it. The post also had requests to the other ants to 'munch' and 'take the ice-cream to the queen'. Soon, some of the members of the Ant colony Facebook group left comments on the posts like, 'Nom', 'Slurp' and 'Lift to the queen'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.