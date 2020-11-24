'Anu's Kitchen?': UK Restaurant's Hilarious Gaffe Explains Why Punctuation Is Important

A takeaway in London has taken the internet by storm after a slight mishap with its menu left the name reading “Anus Kitchen” rather than “Anu’s Kitchen”. Social media users were left in stitches ever since someone spotted the error in a leaflet used to advertise the Indian restaurant on the delivery site Foodhub. While sharing the blunder on Facebook, an eagle-eyed diner wrote, “Why punctuation is important”.

The leaflet read, “Anus Kitchen is now available on foodhub.co.uk. Get 15% off when you order directly @ anuskitchen.co.uk".

The gaffe was caused by the lack of an apostrophe after Anu. Since the mishap was spotted, the restaurant has been trolled online. Its website hasn’t escaped either, with a similarly amusing omission been spotted there, too. Several social media users have piled in to poke fun at the unfortunate gaffes.

Netizens say ‘Punctuation is important’

While one user wrote, “No amount of punctuation is going to make that right,” another added, “There should be an apostrophe in your colon”. Another said, “Excellent rump steak”.

The leaflet also made its way to other social media platforms as well. One user also shared a photograph of her local Anu’s Kitchen branch and said that she had an ‘Anus’ Kitchen near her house, for a few weeks until they realised. She added that later the takeaway added a small child to try to make it look better. According to international media reports, Anu’s restaurant features an array of delicious Bangladeshi curries, kebabs, burgers and wraps.

Just saw this restaurant in Basingstoke. Stopped my car to take this picture. Hahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahah! pic.twitter.com/NvGUyaiMLV — Gareth Richards (@garethrichards) May 9, 2014

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner told the Mirror that he recently opened the kitchen and named it after his wife's nickname 'Anu'. He added that the Foodhub printed some leaflets for the restaurant and made the "silly mistake". Even the picture on the leaflet is wrong, that's not our food, the owner said. Further, he also added that if they had shown him the leaflet before publishing it, he definitely would change that picture and correct the name.

