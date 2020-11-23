Man Shows The Art Of 'cup Stacking', Sets A New Record | Watch

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, a man can be seen performing the art of ‘cup stacking’ using his incredible speed. Showcasing his exceptional skills, Instagram user, ‘danthemanklein’, has left netizens awestruck. According to the caption of the video, the man has set a new record as he wrote, “Reposting another TikTok that I did a couple of nights ago doing the Cycle Flips. My record is a 7.80x (forgot the last digit)”.

The art of cup stacking

The very short video begins with a selfie shot where Dan can be heard saying, ‘lets do this’. As the video progresses, we see the man perform his art. He stacks the cup in an incredibly fast manner. At one point it looks like the video has been fast forwarded due to his incredible speed. He makes the stacks not once but various times. In a matter of less than 8 seconds, he finishes the task. In the caption, Dan has used various hashtags like, #sportstacking #speedstacking #cupstacking #speedstacks #stackingcups #freestyle #proseries2x #fasthands.

Since shared, the video has captured the attention of a lot of netizens. It has managed to gather more than 9.3K views. Not being able to believe his eyes, one Instagram user wrote, "Man how is this possible". Another person wrote, "u ever start to root for somebody mid video. that was me".

(Image Credits: Instagram/danthemanklein)

