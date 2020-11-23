Canadian Officials Urge Citizens To Not Let Moose Lick Their Cars As They Are 'too Salty'

Ensuring that people follow the instructions, the authorities in Jasper, which is an alpine town in Canada’s Alberta province have put up special screens urging motorists to not let them lick the cars as they are too salty. A citizen of the district, Carolyn Campbell took to her Twitter and shared the images of these signboards. In the caption, Campbell wrote, “Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits”.

Special sign boards

The images show a huge screen with a message flashing in the broad red letters. The message flashes in two screens. It says, “Do not let moose lick your car’. The image also shows a moose in the snowy region. As per the reports by CNN, Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young said that these moose are obsessed with the salt as this is what they need for minerals in their body. He further said that they used to get it from salt lakes but now they also get it from road salt that splashes on car.

As per CNN, Young said that the moose and cars are not a good combination. "Because cars have salt on them, and moose like salt, and if they lick cars they will not run away from cars, on the highway, as you try to not hit them, get crushed by them. Dont let moose learn cars are delisious, it will kill more motorists than moose kill already, every year", wrote a Twitter user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "They like salt. If they start seeing cars as delicious salty potato chips, they’ll start hanging out on the roads. Number of people killed by moose on roads are already non-zero, more road moose won’t help".

This guy. We saw him both on our way to and from Maligne Lake. pic.twitter.com/16EGwWpEV7 — Sandi Williamson (@sandilou34) November 15, 2020

my naem is Moose

i am by far

the tallest beest

in Canada

and if you think

i am bizarre



well just you wait --

i lik your car — Aunty Miche 🛡 (@micheinnz) November 16, 2020

How exactly does one prevent a moose from doing ANYTHING that a moose wants to do? Scold it in French? https://t.co/WbbpNApxKe — Brad Garcia (@bradgarcia) November 23, 2020

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT! Do not let #moose lick your car! (It’s the road salt they love) https://t.co/pZpOmY2ecD — C. Stuart Mauney (@stuartmauney) November 23, 2020

LOVE MOOSEES BECAREFUL DONT HIT MOOSES https://t.co/wK8rVK2dLM — Sonyadgates (@sonyadgates) November 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@_CLCampbell)

