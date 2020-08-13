US Elections 2020: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Make First Campaign Appearance Together

A day after Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming for US Elections, both the leaders made their first campaign appearance together on Wednesday, August 13 (local time).

Biden and Harris campaigned together for the first time in an event in Wilmington, Delaware in a bid to dominate the race to the White House. The former US Vice President, who has embraced the significance of naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, said that he knows he picked the “right person” for the job.

One of the reasons I chose @KamalaHarris is because we both believe you can define America in one simple word — possibilities. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

Read - Dem VP Pick Harris Departs DC To Meet With Biden

While lauding the California Senator who has known to take head-on arguments with Trump, Biden said that Kamala Harris is ‘smart, tough, experienced, and a proven fighter’. He noted that amid these trying times, Harris knows how to govern and make “hard calls”. The Democratic presidential nominee also added that “she’s ready to do this job on day one”.

“Kamala knows how to govern. She knows how to make the hard calls. She’s ready to do this job on day one,” said Joe Biden.

Read - Trump Targets Biden's Running Mate Kamala Harris, Calls Her 'opponent Everyone Dreams Of!'

'Child of immigrants' knows the challenges

Also talking about Harris being a “child of immigrants”, the former US Vice President said that she personally knows how immigrant families benefit America along with the challenges of growing up as Black and Indian-American in the US.

Harris becoming the first African American nominated for the Vice President by a well-established party comes amid the fresh wave of outrage and grief against racial injustice prevailing the nation.

Read - Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'daughter Of Proud Immigrants', Urges All To Take 'action'

Read - LeBron James Lauds Kamala Harris For Historic Appointment As Biden's No. 2

(Image Credits: AP)