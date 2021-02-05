'Applause For Service': New York City Worker Goes Down The Vent To Retrieve Woman’s Ring

In a very heartwarming story, a New York City worker helped a woman get back a ring that belonged to her late grandmother. The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority took to their official Facebook handle and shared the image of the worker, narrating the entire incident. In the caption, they wrote that they are thankful for such workers as they thanked Shawn.

'Hero of the week'

Deeming him as the ‘hero of the week’, the authority thanked Shawn for his efforts. According to the caption, a customer accidentally dropped her late grandmother's ring down a vent near Grand Central Terminal. Not even hesitating once, Shawn was quickly on the scene. He did the work on his own, went inside the vent and got the ring back. The caption said, “We're thankful for you, Shawn!”. Let's have a look at the post.

Netizens thank the worker

Praising the worker, netizens took to the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Great job thank you for helping this lady". Making a sarcastic remark, another person wrote, "Thank god he didn’t get stuck in the vent. it looks like he was very close". The appreciation post has managed to gather over 300 reactions and the people are constantly praising the worker for his efforts. "Some are pdr techs ( pointless Dent removal ) ,I have been called a surgeon too -not stergen", wrote a user. Deeming him as a hero one person commented, "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear vests!".

