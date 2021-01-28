Man Dressed As 'Chucky' Doll Scares Maskless People In New York Subways

The coronavirus pandemic has given so many life-lessons to everyone in the world and the chaos has impacted our lifestyles for good. Using sanitisers and wearing masks have been one of the important practises in our battle against the virus. Still, a lot of people don't wear masks properly. In a social experiment, a man has been caught scaring (prank) unmasked people at New York Subways.

A short video which shows the man dressed as the scary character Chucky from the Child’s Play film biting a woman on her leg. The clip was shared online and went viral ever since. “Chucky in charge of attacking non-maskers”, wrote Reddit user ‘r/PublicFreakout’ who posted the "traumatising" clip.

It was revealed that the whole incident was actually an act. The video of the incident was also shared on the Instagram page 'Subway Creatures' which revealed that the man who dressed up as Chucky was named Miguel. Later, he told the DailyDot that the incident was nothing but a prank and the maskless woman was also a part of his team.

In the recently shared Reddit video, the imposter is seen clinging to and eventually biting at the leg of a maskless woman. Following which, the women scream at the top of her voice, prompting her co-passengers to take action. As the video ends, Chucky could be seen leaving the crowd and moving ahead with his hunt for another maskless commuter.

Social Experiment

The entire world is battling the deadly coronavirus and the US is worst hit with over 25 million cases. However, it has been found that there are a large number of 'Covidiots' everywhere roaming without face masks. Now, in a bid to teach a lesson to some, Miguel pulled off a unique idea, dressing as Chucky and scaring people who are not wearing masks. He can often be spotted in subways and stations of New York.

Meanwhile, the clip has already created a stir on the internet gaining over 65 thousand up votes and hundreds of comments. “That’s actually kind of funny. Of course, he can’t do that and is lucky to not get hurt. But come on! You’re on the damned subway. Put on your mask!” a Reddit user commented."Welcome to New York,” added another. Meanwhile, a lot of others were concerned about Chucky catching the infection himself through "unsanitized" floors of the subway.

