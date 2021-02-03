ASAP Rocky Shows His New York City Trip In Music Video For 'G-Unit Rice', Watch Here

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, popularly known as ASAP Rocky is an American rapper, singer, record producer, and music video director. He is a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, from which he adopted his moniker. The rapper recently appeared in the G-Unit Rice music video and showcased his trip through New York City. Read on to know more about it.

ASAP Rocky's G-Unit Rice video

According to a report by Uproxx, the American rapper released a new single titled G-Unit Rice on Tuesday, February 3, 2021, and shared it exclusively on Instagram. The song is titled G-Unit Rice and features ASAP Rocky during a recent trip through New York City. G-Unit Rice was originally shared by Hidji, a member of the video team on Rocky’s AWGE creative agency. The new music is produced by Zach Fogarty and Jean Dawson and comes with a video documenting a trip through covid-era New York City. The publication also reports that his upcoming album is rumored to be titled All Smiles. As for his future music, he previewed some new tunes at last month’s ASAP Yams Day festival. You can see the music video here.

According to a report by US Weekly, Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, broke up after three years of dating in January 2020. Her dating rumours with ASAP Rocky started making rounds on the internet when the duo was spotted dining together. However, neither Rihanna nor ASAP Rocky commented in public about the same. Apart from that, the singer and the rapper were seen getting cosy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York.

ASAP Rocky's songs

ASAP Rocky released his first album titled Live. Love. ASAP in the year 2011 and it received widespread acclaim. The success of his mixtape led to a record deal with Polo Grounds Music, RCA Records, and Sony Music Entertainment. His albums include Long. Live. ASAP, At. Long. Last. ASAP and Testing. The singer has over 40 singles to his name. Rocky has received several awards as well including a BET Award, two BET Hip Hop Awards, an MTV Video Music Award Japan and an MTVU Woodie Award, as well as being nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Image Credits: prettyyyflaacko Instagram account

