Artist Designs MDH Owner Mahashay Gulati's Portrait With Spices; Netizens Pay Tribute

In a heartfelt tribute to Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala who passed away aged 98 on December 3, a visual artist designed his iconic portraiture using the brand spices. In a post shared by ANI on Twitter, artist Varun Tandon was seen designing the image of the jubilant entrepreneur on a canvass.

In the image, which is often depicted on MDH product packaging and advertisements, Gulati is seen donning a red turban with his familiar moustache and is attired in Indian Kurta as he smiles for the camera. The familiar face for the Indian spices brand and a household name MDH, passed away Thursday due to cardiac arrest while undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment at Chanan Devi Hospital.

In honour of the ‘king of spice’, the Chandigarh artist created the optical illusion 3D artwork using a variety of MDH brand spices, now preserved at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar’, the opening words of Guru Granth Sahib. You'll see 'Ek Onkar' if you take a closer look and picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji if you see it from a distance. It's an optical illusion,” the talented artist told ANI. Tandon further explained that his art piece consisted of 'Ek Onkar' in 13 different colours, and took nearly 7 days of handwork. "Idea was to do something different on Gurpurab," said the Chandigarh artist.

Chandigarh: A visual artist, Varun Tandon paid tribute to owner of MDH and Padma Bhushan, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, by making his portrait using spices.



He passed away today at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/AjMnY2cwXI — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The exclusive ‘spice’ art piece of the Padma Bhushan awardee was admired exceedingly on the Internet as the commenters paid respect to the late entrepreneur. Furthermore, the users appreciated the skills of the visual artist for creating such a stunning piece of artwork as they mourned Gulati’s passing. "Dharampal Ji, most energetic personality," one said.

Netizens mourn

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati had been hospitalised for weeks as he battled the complications from the COVID-19 infection. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his last respects and said, "He [Mahashay Dharampal Gulati] was a well-known personality of the Indian industry. His social service activities are also commendable."

