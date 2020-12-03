MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati's Net Worth Is A Legacy Of Rs. 5,400 Cr; Details Here

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was the owner of MDH Masala. He was popularly referred to as MDH uncle and was the face of the company for years. He was seen in all of the MDH advertisements and no one can forget the catchy jingle of the company. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the age of 98. According to Jagran, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati's net worth of Rs. 5400 crore is left behind as his legacy now.

MDH owner Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati recently succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Delhi while undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment. Gulati was popularly known as MDH uncle, Dadaji, Masala King, or King of Spices. He was the founder of MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), the company sells different varieties of species and in 2017 the company sky's operating revenue crossed Rs. 1000 crore. Making Dharampal Gulati the highest-paid CEO. Gulati had 80% stakes in the company and took home a salary valued at Rs. 21 crores every year. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati's net worth was recorded at Rs. 5400 cr according to Jansatta. He owns a number of luxury vehicles which cost in crores. Gulati also owned 20 schools, 15 factories, and 1 Hospital apart from his stakes at MDH. According to The Global Coverage, the MDH company's net worth is approximately Rs. 420 crore this year and the operating income of the company is Rs. 2000 crore this year. The MDH share price as of today in the stock market is at 37.60 EUR. (value may change at any moment)

Mahashay Dharmapala Gulati's family

Dharmapala Gulati was born in a family of three brothers and five sisters. His brother Satpal and Dharamveer Gulati were also businessmen. He married Lillawati at the age of 18. Sadly his wife passed away in 1992. He is survived by two sons and six daughters. His youngest son passed away in 1992, just two months after his wife's demise.

Gulati was born in Pakistan and moved to India with just Rs. 1500 in his pocket. He purchased a tanga and sold spices on foot. He later started his own shop and eventually kept increasing his business empire. Gulati dabbled in various industries before he took the decision of settling in the spice market. He worked in various industries like cloth, soap, hardware, rice, and carpentry but when none of it worked, he shifted to spices and found his long-awaited success. In 2019 Gulati was even awarded the Padma Shri award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Padma Shri is the third most prestigious award in India.

IMAGE CREDITS: @sudhir_chaudharyfans IG

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

