As UK Royal Family Hunts For House Help, Here're Other Cool Jobs From Around The World

The UK royal family was recently making headlines after they announced wanting a permanent housekeeper to take care of their lavish residence in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for a candidate who can "maintain confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times", according to royalvacancies.tal.net/. Soon, the UK royal's housekeeping job went viral on social media as many churned out some hilarious memes out of it.

While the UK royal family hunts for a housekeeper, here's taking a look at other cool and viral jobs from around the world.

Top 5 coolest jobs in the world

1) Wine Taster

A wine taster is also popularly known as a sommelier. He/She is a person who is responsible to check a wine for its colour, flavour, smell, texture, and taste. A wine taster is considered to be a wine expert and is said to have detailed knowledge about different types of wines and the ingredients that are used in the making of wine as well as the brewing process.

2) Airbnb Holiday Tester

As an Airbnb Holiday Tester, an individual's duties are to review the destinations and logistics for various packages offered by the company. As the name suggests, an Airbnb Holiday Tester is hired to test the place you are going to stay for a day or several days. An Airbnb Holiday Tester's job is quite similar to that of a vacation tester.

3) Professional Sleeper

A professional sleeper's job is to work as a luxury bed tester for bed and bedsheet companies under various room conditions. Their responsibilities include spending the entire day sleeping, writing reviews about the product as well as suggesting improvements, if any. Professional sleepers are hired by many brands to improve the quality of the products they provide based on their reviews.

4) Private Island Caretaker

A lot of wealthy people own their own private islands across the world, where they visit only for a few days for a vacation. However, the islands need to be taken care of similar to how a housekeeper takes care of the house. Thus, all these private island owners require a caretaker to look after the island throughout the year.

5) Film Critic

Although this job is highly-popular among the aforementioned jobs, it is still one of the coolest jobs one can take up if they have a good command of languages. A film critic's job is to watch films, shows, series, and give their review about the same by either writing about it or making a video and uploading it. In contemporary times, a film critic's job has become one of the sought-after jobs in the media profession.

