Assam: 6-year-old Creates Mini Ravana With Matchsticks, Burns It On Dussehra

A 6-year-old boy from Assam left the internet aghast after a video of his miniature Ravana surfaced. Shared by Minti Rani Das on Twitter, the 45 second video clip shows the dahan or burning of teeny Ravana structure made by her son Rhyme. What has left everybody amused is the fact that the entire structure was created only by sticking matchstick together.

Rhyme's mini Ravan Dahan🔥 pic.twitter.com/EjNlzvrXhK — Minti Rani Das (@DasMinti) October 25, 2020

Captioned "Rhyme’s mini Ravan Dahan", the brief clip shows the teeny Ravana structure kept on what seems like Das’ terrace. As the video progresses the boy could be seen setting fire to the Lankan king's arms. Within fraction of seconds, the flame spreads to the entire structure, eventually bringing it down.

Since aired, the video has been viewed nearly 450 times and garnered multiple retweets. "Such a smart thing.. Excellent.Great Idea..Same Fun , Less Smoke & Lots of Happiness", one user wrote lauding the little boy's efforts. While another added, “World's mini Ravan Dahan by my niece Rhyme's concept... guys pls praise him for such brilliant idea..." Yet another comment read, "Beautiful.. Very creative,"

Ravana effigy atop ambulence

In a similar amusing incident, a video showing a Ravana effigy being carried atop an ambulance created a stir on the internet. The video was shared by Odisha based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who, in the caption joked, “Ravana going in Ambulance to COVID Hospital....”. His point was doubled up by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, who further shared the clip with the caption, "Ravana tested Covid positive."

The six-second long video clip shows the multicolour Ravana effigy tied atop an ambulance. As the clip progresses, one could see the emergency vehicle moving in full speed rushing towards its destination. The video has not only left people amused but also wondering if anyone was safe from COVID-19 at all?

