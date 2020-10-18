Local Artisans In Odisha Suffer Losses As Demands For Ravana Effigy Drops Amid COVID-19

As demands of Ravana effigy drop this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local artisans are forced to suffer as they have been dependent on the tradition of Ravana Dahana for many decades. Prakash Bhoi, a local artisan residing in an Old Town of Bhubaneswar is one of many artisans whose livelihood has received a jolt. While speaking to ANI, he said that due to the sudden dip in orders and reduced size of effigy has greatly impacted his livelihood.

READ | Amid Impasse Over Reopening Religious Places, BJP Wants MVA Govt To Allow Ram Leela Events

COVID-19 shadows Ravana effigy business

Prakash Bhoi said, "I make Ravana effigies, earlier I used to get 10 orders per year but this time no orders came owing to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, I used to get Rs 1.5- 2 lakhs which went in to feed my family for the year."

Most of the local artisans used to earn a major share of their revenue by making Ravana effigy during Dussehra, which they then used for looking after their families throughout the year. Prakash while speaking to ANI further said that this year, he will have to depend on making small earthen statues for his survival.

READ | COVID-19: Pfizer 'will Apply For Emergency Authorization Use' Of Vaccine After US Polls

Reena Bhoi said, "You can say it was due to Ravana that we were able to cook food. Yearly we would make over 10 idols and manage our household expenses of the entire year. Due to cyclone Fani, we lost our house and everything else. We are managing only because the government is giving us rice and pulses. During these seven months, we were sitting idle, there is no demand for statues of Ravana effigies."

Meanwhile, Prakash's wife Reena Bhoi told ANI that this year, they have received a double jolt, first from the Coronavirus pandemic and second due to cyclone Fani. She said that by making over 10 Ravana effigies yearly, her family used to manage their household expenses for the entire year. We are only able to survive because the government is giving us rice and pulses, she added. Reena also informed that she will now have to look for work as her husband has a problem with his legs due to which he will not be able to do any work outside.

READ | Fadnavis Claims Reduction In COVID-19 Tests In Maharashtra From Oct 1-15, Appeals To CM

COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge globally, Odisha's COVID-19 tally reached 2,64,149. So far, over 2,41,385 people have recovered while 1,104 died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,138 new cases, 15 deaths and 2,850 recoveries have been recorded. Currently, there are 21,660 active Coronavirus cases in Odisha. According to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) total COVID-19 samples tested up to October 17 are 9,42,24,190.

READ | Doordarshan Begins Live Streaming Ayodhya 'Ram Leela', To Run Till October 25

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI