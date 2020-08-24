'We Shall Overcome': Assam Police Pay Tribute To Corona Warriors With Heartfelt Video

The official Twitter account of Assam Police shared a heartwarming video, paying tribute to the corona warriors. The video honours the emergency responders including everyone from police personnel to sanitation workers, who were always there at the forefront to battle the novel coronavirus. After watching the heartfelt video, netizens have deemed the warriors as “an epitome of dedication & commitment”.

Assam Police pay tribute to the corona warriors

The video shows snippets of the corona warriors selflessly serving the citizens. The video pays respect to everyone who has been working endlessly in the times of a pandemic. Assam Police has expressed its gratitude towards all these warriors as they mentioned in the caption, “Together, we shall overcome”. In the background, a reworked version of The Chainsmokers and Coldplay’s song Something Just Like This plays.

A small tribute celebrating our brave #CoronaWarriors. An epitome of dedication & commitment, they have been selflessly serving the citizens in these trying times, day & night.



Also wishing all our #COVID_19 affected colleagues - get well soon.



Together, we shall overcome! pic.twitter.com/v4UOQlvxJ2 — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 20, 2020

Uploaded on August 20, the video has invited over 5K views. Expressing faith in the Assam police, a Twitter user commented, "We have faith in AP that they will overcome this bloody corona". Another user wrote, "Prayers for all working effortlessly to combat the pandemic. Salute to our police force!!". The video has managed to gather 220 likes and 107 Retweets and comments. Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own captions. One user Retweeted the video as he wrote, "Oh, Deep in our hearts, we do believe, we shall overcome".

Great salute 👍🏻 — RituKataria (@IamRituKataria) August 21, 2020

Salute to all of you.. — PankajKumarBasumatary (@PankajKumarBas7) August 20, 2020

Best one in this time❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z36hGCZtE7 — Sujit Fulari (@FulariSujit) August 23, 2020

Together, we shall overcome! https://t.co/26p1vdtvnh — Padmanabh Baruah IPS (@BaruahPadmanabh) August 21, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear khaki, serve the people, and fight #Covid_19 https://t.co/Mka3mX61F0 — SN Singh, IPS (@SNSinghIPS) August 21, 2020

Beautiful tribute to covid warriors. https://t.co/CyO1vQfAUf — Sikha Bhuyan (@SikhaBhuyan1) August 20, 2020

