Assam Police Uses Jethalal & Dayaben Characters To Spread Message; Fans React

On Thursday, August 6, Assam Police shared a meme on their social media handle, reminding everyone of the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus crises. The meme based on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's lead pair Jethalal and Dayaben's banter managed to evoke hilarious reactions on the internet.

Sharing the meme, Assam Police wrote: "Jethalal and Dayaben have an important message for all of us. Regularly washing your hands can stop the spread of #CoronaVirus. That's the only Daily Soap, that matters! #WashYourHands." (sic)

Within minutes, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah based meme went viral on social media. The social media post has hundreds of likes and comments. Here's a peek into the meme, followed by how the internet reacted to Assam Police's witty social media post.

Check out the social media post shared by Assam Police:

Jethalal and Dayaben have an important message for all of us.



Regularly washing your hands can stop the spread of #CoronaVirus.



That's the only Daily Soap, that matters! #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/smpsCI0AUw — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 6, 2020

Fan reactions to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme:

Liked it!ðŸ˜Š — Rahul Das (@RahulDa44833465) August 6, 2020

All about 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running fictional shows on the small screen. The show produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his production banner Neela Telefilms has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Dileep Joshi, Disha Vakhani, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta among others in prominent roles. The television show narrates the bittersweet moments shared by the residents of Gokuldham Society, situated in Mumbai.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is reportedly based on a popular Gujarati column, Duniya Ne Oondha Chashmah by columnist and playwright Taarak Mehta. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Abhishek Sharma, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Harshad Joshi, and Malav Suresh Rajda. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV every weekday from Monday to Friday at 20:30 hrs.

