Assam: Rhino Who Was Found Napping On Busy Road Relocated To Kaziranga National Park

In the latest development, the rhino which was previously spotted sleeping by road in flood-hit Assam has been safely relocated to Kaziranga National Park Territory. Sharing its video on Twitter, IFS officer Susanta Nanda confirmed that the ‘exhausted’ rhino was regaining his strength.

The 15-second clip posted on July 19, shows the Rhino standing in a pool of muddy water. Further in the video, the animal could be seen grazing around and feeding on leaves in the park.

Rhino that was exhausted & was sleeping on the road,has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength.



( Thanks to team Kaziranga. Shared) pic.twitter.com/ztsKJtELdZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

This comes just a day after Nanda posted a video of the same rhino napping on the road. “It strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range and was spotted taking rest on NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is carried out to guide the rhino to park,” he had explained. Kaziranga National Park, which is known for its Rhino population, has also been hit hard by the recent flood in the Assam state.

However, the news of recovery has sent some good news to people. Since shared, the video has been viewed nearly 12 thousand times. The post has also been flooded by joyful comments from netizens who have sent their best wishes to the park staff. One user wrote," WELCOME back to Kaziranga" while another wrote, "Kudos to Kaziranga team ..well done," Yet another wrote," Thank you, this completes the story of yesterday and on a good note!" Yet another user wrote, "Glad to hear some happy news, thanks for sharing!"

Laymen like me fail to understand why it is 'https://t.co/uYdA5WW3y6 do u (v) know that it is regaining strength?Enlighten plz — Chowkidar Chandramouli (@easwar59) July 19, 2020

Yes, due to flood, he might be swimming for quite a long time, good work done by forest and local police employee. 👍👍 — Mohan Bidkar (@mohanbidkar2007) July 19, 2020

That's good news to start the day — leelavathi (@leelava14560149) July 19, 2020

Well done Forest Department. https://t.co/x5CslDO4yB — Biswajit Panda (@Biswaji76803485) July 19, 2020

Good to see forest guard - guarding rhino on road too — Suraj🇮🇳 (@suraj_Hindustan) July 18, 2020

Please keep updating about kaziranga — Lalit Narain Singh (@majorlalitsingh) July 19, 2020

