Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Wake Its Dead Mother Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

A heart-wrenching video of baby rhino trying to wake its dead mother is being circulated on social media. Netizens couldn't find the courage to watch it.

A heart-wrenching video of baby rhino trying to wake its dead mother killed by poachers is being circulated on social media. The video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows a baby rhino trying to wake the mother, who is killed by poachers for the horn. The mother rhino can be seen lying selfless, while her baby desperately tries to wake her up. 

In the 51-second video, one can also hear a man in the background revealing that the baby rhino is desperately trying to suckle some milk and wake the mother with no response. He can also be heard saying, “I can’t understand this. This horrific to see”. 

While referring to the disturbing video of a body of a woman at Muzaffarpur Railway Station and a toddler tugging at the cloth that is partially covering the mother's body, Nanda also wrote, "humans have failed the humanity”. 

Netizens call it ‘equally heartbreaking’ 

Ever since shared, the video has been retweeted hundreds of times and has also garnered over 700 likes. While several internet users got really emotional after watching the clip, others wrote that they couldn’t watch or didn’t have the courage to watch it. One user wrote, “Sir..Very painful and heartbreaking, the result of tampering with nature, the whole world is suffering today, and if such movements continue, the consequences will be very frightening. I am very worried about the future of that baby Rhino, was he saved?”. 

