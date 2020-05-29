Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Wake Its Dead Mother Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

A heart-wrenching video of baby rhino trying to wake its dead mother killed by poachers is being circulated on social media. The video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows a baby rhino trying to wake the mother, who is killed by poachers for the horn. The mother rhino can be seen lying selfless, while her baby desperately tries to wake her up.

In the 51-second video, one can also hear a man in the background revealing that the baby rhino is desperately trying to suckle some milk and wake the mother with no response. He can also be heard saying, “I can’t understand this. This horrific to see”.

While referring to the disturbing video of a body of a woman at Muzaffarpur Railway Station and a toddler tugging at the cloth that is partially covering the mother's body, Nanda also wrote, "humans have failed the humanity”.

The video of a toddler trying to wake up his dead mother at Muzaffarpur Railway station shocked the nation yesterday.



Here the Rhino calf trying to suckle the mother & wake her mom,poached for horn was equally disturbing.



In both the cases, we humans have failed the humanity🙏 pic.twitter.com/x3bf6HmUUd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2020

Netizens call it ‘equally heartbreaking’

Ever since shared, the video has been retweeted hundreds of times and has also garnered over 700 likes. While several internet users got really emotional after watching the clip, others wrote that they couldn’t watch or didn’t have the courage to watch it. One user wrote, “Sir..Very painful and heartbreaking, the result of tampering with nature, the whole world is suffering today, and if such movements continue, the consequences will be very frightening. I am very worried about the future of that baby Rhino, was he saved?”.

This is equally disturbing. You shouldn't have posted. It just made me cry like a hell. — harshita gupta (@harshita07) May 28, 2020

Thats just too sad to watch!!! I just hope to god that the toddler was rescued... — aamodwagh (@aamodwagh) May 28, 2020

Omg...couldn't watch.....insan bhi kya cheez hai......very sad. — Abhay Shanker Pandey🇮🇳 (@abhay_pandey85) May 28, 2020

I didn't had courage to watch it.. thumbnail was already soul shattering. — ravi@ce (@ravishankar966) May 28, 2020

Sir This is extremely painful. — Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (@ManojKu42921515) May 28, 2020

