Viral Video Of Endangered Javan Rhino Rolling In Mud Delights Netizens: Watch It Here

A video clip of a Rhino rolling in a pool of muddy water has left the internet in frenzy. The two minute fifteen seconds video clip was shared by Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbhaya Bakar and is now doing rounds of the internet. The short clip shows the animal lying upside down in the water, surrounded by bamboos and trees.

Further in the clip, the Javan Rhino suddenly starts rolling on its back. For a few seconds, the Rhino rubs its back in the mud before finally getting up. While posting the clip, Bakar revealed that it had been captured using video trap in a waterfall in thr Cigentur Blckof Ujung Kulon National Park. Elaborating further, the Indonesian Environment Minister added that the wild Rhino was seven years of age.

'Twice a day'

Elaborating the instance captured on camera, Bakar wrote that Rhinos roll in mud to maintain body temperature and humidity as well as possible reduce parasite infestation besides other reasons. "The willowing is done twice a day for up to three hours, she added". Since shared, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times and has racked up nearly 38 thousand views.

Seekor badak Jawa (Rhinocerus sondaicus) yang tertangkap kamera video trap dengan durasi 2 menit 15 detik di kubangan air terjun Blok Cigenteur Taman Nasional Ujung Kulon. pic.twitter.com/C1OMvrBCxC — Siti Nurbaya Bakar (@SitiNurbayaLHK) June 29, 2020

The video was showered with user comments asking for the protection of Javan Rhinos.

please don't kill them 😭 they're extremely cute — Hayo Loh! (@janganbapeeer) June 30, 2020

Protect him at all costs!!! — apa lu (@bukalapaq) June 29, 2020

In related news, a video of a Rhino chasing down cars on a highway in Assam has left netizens in Splits. The clip, which recently resurfaced on social media, shows a Rhino running freely on a highway undeterred by the approaching traffic.

The clip, which was shot from a car, following the animal, starts by showing the Rhino charging towards cars passing it. The joyful Rhino then increases its speed as it continues its unsolicited journey. Soon, the fear spreads and approaching vehicles start taking u-turns. The recording ends by showing the now tired Rhino, peaceful changing its track as it diverts into the fields.

