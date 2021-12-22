'Atrangi Re': Netizens Praise 63-year Old Dancing Dadi's Performance On 'Chaka Chak'

Atrangi Re's track Chaka Chak is making the entire nation groove to its peppy beats and the song is all over the internet with different artists from all age groups performing on the track. Recently, a 63-year-old Dadi's viral dance video on Chaka Chak has taken all over social media and garnered a lot of attention.

Viral Dadi's terrific moves :

This video has won more than a million hearts on the internet. Dressed in a green and red bordered saree almost similar to Sara Ali Khan's look in Chaka Chak, the 63-year-old Dadi can be seen acing the Chaka Chak hook step. Her gorgeous smile during the entire dance video is making her performance look effortless. In fact, her enthusiasm seems to be so contagious that whoever watches her might feel like getting up and start shaking a leg on the track.

Fans flood comments section with heartfelt comments

Fans are loving her dance so much that the video now has over two million views.

A look into Dancing Dadi's social media handle

Ravi Bala Sharma has around 156k followers and she never fails to win the hearts of her followers with her flawless moves and amazing to the point expressions. Her moves have made the entire internet fall in love with her. Her fans are loving it so much that the video now has over two million views. Ravi Bala is the internet's favourite dancing Dadi and she eventually became famous during the lockdown when she started posting her dance videos. Since then, she has been posting many dance videos and her fan following is growing day by day as the entire nation is mesmerised by her outstanding moves.

She has emerged as a perfect example of age not barring one to follow one's passion and it shouldn't be a hindrance in achieving one's dreams.

