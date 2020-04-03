Australia: Plane Delivers Pizza & Beer To Remote Areas Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

An establishment in Australia is reportedly delivering the pizzas and beer on a plane in remote northern territory amidst the lockdown in an attempt to cater to those that reside in severely isolated areas. Dunmarra Wayside Inn, a roadhouse located 315 kilometers south of Katherine is owned by the pilot Gary frost, who decided to serve the locals in the surrounding cattle stations to keep their spirits up during the pandemic, as per media reports.

Frost told the media outlets that the residents lived at such a distance that nobody would be able to go anywhere. There were limited options to be able to get supplies and refreshments, with negligible transportation, Frost said. He fixed a small winged aircraft for trial takeaway flights to deliver meals in homes located relatively far away.

Ben Anderson, the inn's manager, and the chef told a news agency that the Australian outbacks that received the pizza and beer absolutely loved them. He said that the business kept the plane deliveries discreet until they were certain that the idea was a success and people benefitted out of it. Then it was known to the public as the diner received several calls requesting for the delivery at far-flung places.

Read: Coronavirus: Iran's Death Toll Jumps To 3,294, Total Cases Surpass 53,000

Read: WrestleMania 36: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Trains In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Deliveries left at the door

The staff at the roadhouse was reported as saying that the business trickled down to nil post the COVID-19 disease outbreak restrictions on movement and tourism. Most caravans suspended operation, and tourists vanished out of sight, months of booking at the roadside establishment was either cancelled or the posh rooms remained unbooked.

Inn’s owner Gary Frost told the national broadcasters that flying orders to people's housing at remote properties was a display of support and compassion than simply, a business venture. Under restrictions, fly-in and fly-out deliveries were left at the door for the residents to pick, Garry was further quoted as saying.

Read: SC Stays Raj HC Order For Not Listing Bail Pleas During Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.