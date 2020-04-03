WrestleMania 36: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Trains In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is currently focusing on her upcoming fight against Charlotte Flair ‘The Queen’ as they are going to battle each other at WrestleMania 36 ‘Too Big for One Night’. For the first time in history, WrestleMania 36 is going to be a two-night event which will be broadcast on the WWE Network as no fans are going to make it to the arena amid the coronavirus lockdown. Though all the major sports leagues have called off their ongoing events, WWE is still going to host WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is determined about beating Charlotte as she trains in isolation before her WrestleMania battle.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Complete Match Card

WrestleMania 36: WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley trains amid coronavirus lockdown

Rhea Ripley is currently practising social distancing with her partner Kevin around as she prepares for WrestleMania 36. According to the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, working out is her life and she is not going to stop under any circumstances. Rhea Ripley believes that she needs to be in her best shape if she wants to surpass ‘The Queen’. According to Rhea Ripley, she can adapt herself to any conditions and she is going to show it to the world by not giving up on her training regime amid the coronavirus lockdown as working out is not just a task but a way of lifestyle for her.

“The Queen (Charlotte Flair) will realise she is not living in a fantasy land anymore. She is living in a nightmare” said Rhea Ripley in between her intense training sessions.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 live: AJ Styles Vows To Leave The Undertaker's Broken Body In The Boneyard At WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36: How to WrestleMania 36 live in India?

As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 36 event will begin on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. The second event will begin on Monday, April 06, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 36 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 live: Rob Gronkowski Appears As Performer On 'The Masked Singer'; Watch Video

Also Read | Undertaker Showcases AJ Styles' Gravestone, Says Disrespect Will Cost Him At WrestleMania

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)