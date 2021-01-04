'Cupid Cockatoo' Helps Man Propose To His Partner At Zoo; Netizens Cheer For Couple

A dreamy proposal of an Australian couple wherein a sweet love note and a ring is dispatched to the woman on behalf of the proposing man by the zoo’s cockatoo bird has moved the internet. Shared by Australia Zoo on their official Twitter handle, nearly 2-minute footage depicts a unique wedding proposal made by Australian man Jesse Bickford to his unsuspecting partner seated next to him at the Zoo ground watching the show, clueless. In the large scale event in the presence of an audience and the cute furry animals, the zoo organized a magical experience for Bickford to get his partner to say ‘I do’.

In the footage that has now gone viral, the couple can be seen watching the zoo’s daily bird show at a stadium. Meanwhile, the Taronga Zoo keeper Meghan dispatches the cupid cockatoo on behalf of the love-struck man to a random member among the spectator to collect a gold coin. The bird then returns with an engagement ring as people watch with a long, bright smile on their faces, wondering. In its next immediate flight, the cockatoo reaches the woman seated next to Bickford and settles on her forearm with a paper note.

The woman reacts surprised, as she receives the note, and attempts to read it. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, pops out of the crowd and goes down on his knees to propose to her for marriage. The audience is seen hooting and cheering for the woman, prompting her to say yes. The two embrace as the woman burst into tears of joy.

Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum. Planning that special moment this year? From proposals to elopements, visit https://t.co/EHeDxlUBuK & let the Crikey Crew help you say “I do!”

(Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint💍) pic.twitter.com/tRry7ujaG2 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 2, 2021

Netizens 'congratulate' couple

“From proposals to elopements, let the Crikey Crew help you say I do,” the Australian zoo wrote in the caption of the adorable clip. “Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint,” it added. Further, the zoo congratulated the guests, Jesse and Erin, for their union. Internet was overwhelmed watching the footage and poured a slew of positive reactions and hearts in the comments thread. “So sweet! A wonderful memory for both of them! Congratulations Jesse and Erin,” one wrote. “Beautiful moment!! Congrats,” another said. “That was so sweet,” the third said.

So sweet! A wonderful memory for the both of them! Congratulations Jesse and Erin! — Noreen Ford (O'Connor) (@BxIrishbookgirl) January 3, 2021

😍🤩💕🕊️❤️💏👩‍❤️‍👨😘 beautiful 💖 — Sangita Roy (@FeralGrassy) January 3, 2021

Absolutely beautiful!!! Congrats!! — Kate Leger (@KatelynALeger1) January 2, 2021

OMG!! Her face!!! So so beautiful. Congratulations to you both 😂 — Toni Turner (@lifewithtones) January 3, 2021

That was so sweet 🤗🥰🥂 — Andrea Lawless (@Lawless1228) January 2, 2021

Her face when she realized! 😭 — OBrienWannabe (@BrienWannabe) January 2, 2021

Oh so awesome 👏 congratulations to the happy couple 🥂💖 — Jane Mitchell (aka Captain Buggernuts) 💪🤪☕️🐓 (@JaneMitch71) January 2, 2021

