Austrian Village Changes Name To ‘Fugging’ For Endless Mockery; Netizens Are 'mourning'

In an absurd situation, residents of an Austrian village on November 26 changed the name of the village to ‘Fugging’ with effect from January 1, 2021, after they were seemingly tired of trolls, online mockery, and tourists stealing the signposts. The town council announced that it finally achieved the milestone after attempting to rename the town for several years. Located in Upper Austria, the village is inhabited by around 100 people and its ‘awkward’ name has invited a lot of jokes. Mayor Andrea Holzner told Austrian broadcaster Oe24 that the town will be spelled as Fugging from the year 2021.

According to the Austrian broadcaster, with social media, the village’s name gained popularity after it was frequently included in the list of funniest places with the most ‘unusual’ names. The residents were also frustrated with the thefts of the road signposts and other banners that the town flashed with its name on. People photographed themselves in front of the signposts and later mocked the name on the internet. While the town has sustained its name for approximately 1000 years, recently, it had become a joke for activists. Last year, some local residents inserted messages to promote climate change activism above and below the signpost. The message read: ‘Our climate is — Fu**ing — important!”.

Read: Video Of Earth Taken From Space Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'out Of The World'

Read: Video Of Flammable Tap Water In China Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'real Sparkling Water'

Inspired a pale lager

The village located some 350 kilometers east of Vienna still hasn’t made clear whether they were going to take down the signs. Almost all the banners that are installed across the village are synonymous with the English language derogatory term and have been a subject of jokes and ironic puns online. The name had also inspired a pale lager, named “Fu**ing Hell” and a movie. With news of the renaming surfacing online, the village was once again in the spotlight as Twitter users cracked jokes sharing the council’s press release. “The Austrian village has decided to rename itself Fugging. No idea why,” a tweet read, putting the update sarcastically.

Read: Thanksgiving 2020: Netizens Thank Trump For Destroying GOP, Rekindling Love For Obama

Read: After Epic 'meltdown', Netizens Slide Into Rudy Giuliani's DM & Drop Hilarious Questions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.