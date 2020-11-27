Thanksgiving 2020: Netizens Thank Trump For Destroying GOP, Rekindling Love For Obama

Millions of Americans celebrated Thanksgiving on November 26, showing gratitude for the things and people they are grateful for. Meanwhile, there were many who joined the trend, taking the opportunity to thank none other than President Donald Trump. Netizens took to social media and used the hashtag 'ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor' and poured out their hearts.

While a user thanked Trump for "destroying the Republican Party", another sarcastically thanked him for making America a country where "more women are running for office". Another user wrote that he wanted to thank Trump for showing him exactly what kind of people to avoid. Meanwhile, another user, referring to Greta Thunberg's comment, thanked him for showing people how to get roasted by a teen.

#ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor

Reminding us that we SHOULDN'T inject or ingest bleach. pic.twitter.com/FlqfFjIvIO — Troy Olsen (@TroyOls01475760) November 26, 2020

#ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor giving us a new appreciation for posture pic.twitter.com/Oxn3xNlSvO — emsmhh (@emsmhh) November 26, 2020

It took me a while, but I made a list #ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor pic.twitter.com/bz32tRcOSd — Lori Hollins ðŸ˜· (@LoriHollins) November 26, 2020

#ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor all the jokes he has provided for the comedians, talk show hosts, news media, social media etc pic.twitter.com/pBLQX3ZgGk — D (@debraa27) November 26, 2020

#ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor

showing me the people i should avoid <3 pic.twitter.com/cfuCJUxU8K — Forever Furby (@rindepie) November 26, 2020

#ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor



First President to lose popular vote twice

First President to see 80 million vote against him

First President impeached in his first term

First President to set world record in lies, at 20,000

First President never to get 50% of nation to support him pic.twitter.com/dhG9ku1VvX — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) November 26, 2020

Trump to leave White House

Meanwhile in a recent development, US President Donald Trump has said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. However, he continued his attack on the Democrats and pushed the voter fraud claim again in his latest press briefing. In his address, while maintaining his stance on the situation he said a lot could happen before January 20.

"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," said Trump, when asked whether he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as President.

