'Awwdorable': Cute Video Of Duck In Pocket Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

There's no denying the fact that social media is flooded with interesting videos, and those who are regular users must know the videos that are amazing to watch. Similarly, one such video is surfacing on social media platforms where a cute little duck in a pocket is seen peeping out and again goes back inside the pocket, thinking it's home. The duck video on the internet has delighted many users' moods, and chances are high it will make you giggle too.

First shared on Instagram by a page with a caption that read, "Lemon, the sweetest pocketful of sunshine". The video shows a yellow-coloured shirt pocket, and within moments, a duck pops out of it, leaving the viewers surprised. Even more interesting in the video is the background music, which perfectly matches the tiny duck's cute antics.

Viral video of duck; Netizen calls 'Aww-adorable' | Watch

Since the video went online, it has amassed over 16000 likes and counting, while many users showed their love on the post. After watching the viral video of duck, one Instagram user commented, "OMG cutie," and another said, "Aww-adorable". A third person commented, "That's just ridiculously adorable!".

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video surfaced on social media platforms, where a mother duck was seen walking with her brood of over a dozen ducklings in a beeline inside the campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Gujrat. The little ducks were seen running behind their mother in a row before they went into the bushes. Users were surprised to see their discipline and cuteness while walking. Many cracked jokes in the comment section, and some appreciated the video.

Image: Instagram/@Motherthemountain